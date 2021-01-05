Man accused of murdering 11-year-old girl abandons bail application

A 27-year-old man who is being accused of the murder of an 11-year-old girl appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the little girl was allegedly found by her mother lying on the bed facing upwards with stab wounds.

“It is alleged that the mother of the deceased went to work on Friday around 06:00,” Masondo said.

“She allegedly received a call from the suspect with whom she allegedly had an affair, telling her that she is going to get a surprise when she gets home.

“Normally the complainant leaves the house keys and her child at a neighbour when she goes to work.”

Masondo said according to the neighbours, the accused visited around 14:00 and collected the spare keys as well as the child.

“Her mother returned at 21:26 and found her little girl lying on the bed with stab wounds. She was later certified dead.”

He said a case of murder was opened and police subsequently arrested the man.

The accused abandoned his bail and the matter was postponed to 22 February for further investigation.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

