2020: Courts wrap up several high-profile cases

Courts 57 seconds ago

This year was a challenging one for the country’s courts, but a number of high-profile cases were nonetheless closed.

Bernadette Wicks
28 Dec 2020
05:10:35 AM
2020: Courts wrap up several high-profile cases

Tharina Human in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court yesterday. Image: Jannie du Plessis/Vaal Weekblad

This year was a challenging one for the country’s courts, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown exacerbating the already burgeoning backlog of cases awaiting finalisation. Nonetheless, a number of high-profile cases were closed. In the late 1990s, former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and Mthembeni Mthunzi – also a former policeman – abducted Mdluli’s one-time lover, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her new partner, Oupa Ramogibe, dragged them to a police station and beat them up. Mdluli and Mthunzi were convicted of kidnapping, assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm last July and were eventually sentenced to an...

