Myeni loses again in delinquency case

The Pretoria High Court has dismissed former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni’s application for leave to appeal her delinquency case.

The court also dismissed her application to present new evidence.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association first applied to have Myeni declared a delinquent director in 2017, but the trial only got off the ground this year after a series of delays triggered, in part, by challenges brought by Myeni’s legal team.

In court, Outa argued that Myeni had scuppered a valuable “code-sharing” deal with Emirates, costing the state carrier in income and reputation. It stated that in 2015, she blocked an agreement with global transportation company Airbus to cancel the purchase of 10 aircraft and instead lease five in order to “improperly involve and benefit a new aircraft leasing company”.

ALSO READ: Myeni became SAA chair because she was Zuma’s political ally, Zondo commission hears

In a scathing judgment in May, Myeni was labelled “a dishonest and unreliable witness” whose evidence was “more often than not, blatantly untrue” by the High Court in Pretoria.

The judge also made a costs order against Myeni.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.