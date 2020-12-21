NDZ defends decision to close beaches in court papers

PREMIUM!
NDZ defends decision to close beaches in court papersCourts 2 hours ago
The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister has filed responding papers to the bid by the Great Brak River Business Forum to have the closure of beaches overturned, citing a matter of lives over livelihoods.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi
South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption
Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission
Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal
Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department