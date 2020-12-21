 
 
NDZ defends decision to close beaches in court papers

Courts

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister has filed responding papers to the bid by the Great Brak River Business Forum to have the closure of beaches overturned, citing a matter of lives over livelihoods.

Bernadette Wicks
21 Dec 2020
05:26:49 PM
NDZ defends decision to close beaches in court papers

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Photo: Twitter/@NationalCoGTA

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has defended the festive season beach closures, saying it’s a matter of lives versus livelihoods. “Given the rapid increase of positive [coronavirus] cases in the Garden Route district, the potential loss of lives far  outweighs the purported dire consequences,” she said in ppers filed in the High Court in Pretoria. She was responding to an urgent bid by the Great Brak River Business Forum (GBRBF) and AfriForum, represented by Hurter Spies Inc, to reopen the beaches. They describe the situation as “an irremediable financial decline, a concomitant surge in unemployment and  disastrous...





