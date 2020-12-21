 
 
Another klap for Busi

Courts

Mkhwebane did enjoy partial success with her bid to have sections of the Gordhan’s founding affidavit struck out.

Bernadette Wicks
21 Dec 2020
04:45:07 AM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement has become the latest to be canned by the courts. The High Court in Pretoria reviewed and set aside the report last week, saying it hadn’t dealt with the “cardinal issue” of whether there was sufficient reason for Pillay’s early retirement in the first place. Instead, the report had centred on the package Pillay walked away with – and this was essentially just an operation of law. In the report, the public protector found then finance minister Pravin Gordhan had unlawfully approved Pillay...

