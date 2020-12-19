Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane remains upbeat

PREMIUM!
Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane remains upbeatCourts 2 hours ago
Mkhwebane was on Tuesday served with a summons to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face three charges of perjury in January in a case opened by advocate Paul Hoffman from Accountability Now in 2019.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption
Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission
Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal
Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department
Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled