Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane remains upbeat

Courts 2 hours ago

Mkhwebane was on Tuesday served with a summons to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face three charges of perjury in January in a case opened by advocate Paul Hoffman from Accountability Now in 2019.

Sipho Mabena
19 Dec 2020
07:17:28 AM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during an outreach programme at the Rabasotho Community Center in Tembisa, 21 August 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is unperturbed by her perjury case and is confident she will be cleared of any wrongdoing.“As a law-abiding citizen, the public protector will co-operate and present herself to the court on 21 January as required and is confident that the court will clear her of any wrongdoing,” her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said yesterday. Mkhwebane was on Tuesday served with a summons to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face three charges of perjury in January in a case opened by advocate Paul Hoffman from Accountability Now in 2019. The case was triggered by the Constitutional...

