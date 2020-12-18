Courts 18.12.2020 02:52 pm

One of the accused in the Nathaniel Julies murder case gets R10k bail

Citizen reporter
One of the accused in the Nathaniel Julies murder case gets R10k bail

Body viewing at Nathaniel Julies's home in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg on 5 September 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Voster Netshiongolo was granted bail after his arrest for murder as an accessory after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition. 

The Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail of R10,000 to the third suspect in the Nathaniel Julies murder case.

Voster Netshiongolo was arrested on 1 September for murder as an accessory after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

Netshiongolo is one of three police officers arrested for the murder of a teenager with Down’s syndrome in Eldorado Park.

ALSO READ: If cops find you in the street after curfew, they will escort you home, says Bheki Cele

Suspect one and two – Simon “Scorpion” Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy – were arrested on 28 August. They are being charged with murder, discharging a firearm in public, possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

The murder resulted in intense social unrest in Eldorado Park, with residents calling for a complete overhaul of police in the area. Stun grenades and rubber bullets had to be used to disperse angry crowds.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

ALSO READ: WATCH: Armed men in unmarked Golf 7s are cops, not criminals, say Limpopo police

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition