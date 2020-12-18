One of the accused in the Nathaniel Julies murder case gets R10k bail

The Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail of R10,000 to the third suspect in the Nathaniel Julies murder case.

Protea Mag Court: Bail for Netshiongolo (Applicant 3) is granted and fixed at R10 000. https://t.co/rOBb4LffES — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) December 18, 2020

Voster Netshiongolo was arrested on 1 September for murder as an accessory after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

Netshiongolo is one of three police officers arrested for the murder of a teenager with Down’s syndrome in Eldorado Park.

Suspect one and two – Simon “Scorpion” Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy – were arrested on 28 August. They are being charged with murder, discharging a firearm in public, possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

The murder resulted in intense social unrest in Eldorado Park, with residents calling for a complete overhaul of police in the area. Stun grenades and rubber bullets had to be used to disperse angry crowds.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

