More arrests imminent in World Cup corruption case, court hears

At least five more people are still going to be arrested in the 2010 World Cup corruption case. This was revealed in court by state prosecutor Dorian Paver.

Controversial Durban businessman, Toshan Panday, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, General Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former police officer, Colonel Navin Madhoe all appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.

The other accused, Ashwin Narainpershad, a former police officer, was not present due to his son testing positive for Covid-19.

In his last appearance, Narainpershad was in a wheelchair following an operation for a “severe case of gout”, his lawyers said.

Paver also told the court that the racketeering certificate had been secured from the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi.

Paver said the indictments have been served to the accused and their respective councils.

The four accused face multiple charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

The charges relate to KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service accommodation contracts during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The contracts are worth around R47 million. The other five people are expected to be arrested and charged in the coming weeks.

The case has been moved to the Durban High court where there will be a pre-trial hearing on 8 February 2021

This article was republished from Berea Mail with permission

