Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Courts 2 hours ago

The SCA has found that the South Gauteng High Court jumped the gun by making an award of R500,000 without hearing oral evidence, and has referred the case back to the court.

Bernadette Wicks
17 Dec 2020
04:29:48 PM
Trevor Manuel. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lisa Hnatowicz

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has, through his legal team, welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA’s) finding that a statement the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) issued last year accusing him of nepotism and corruption, was indeed defamatory. Of the appellate court’s decision to overturn the R500,000 in damages he was previously awarded, meanwhile, Manuel’s lawyer, Dario Milo, said on Thursday they were still discussing next steps. “We welcome the judgment finding that the EFF’s statements about Mr Manuel were false, defamatory and unlawful, that they must be taken down within 24 hours and that the EFF can’t repeat them,”...

