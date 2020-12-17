Graft case against Panday, ex-KZN police head moves to Durban High Court

The corruption case against businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner, Mmamonnye Ngobeni, among others, will be before the Durban High Court on 8 February 2021 for a pretrial hearing.

On Thursday, the Durban Magistrate’s Court postponed the R47 million 2010 World Cup fraud and corruption case involving Panday, Ngobeni, and Colonel Navin Madhoe.

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Twala, said: “The trio appeared for the third time in the corruption case which involves the supply of KZN police with accommodation during the 2010 World Cup.”

Former police captain, Aswin Narainpershad, who is the fourth accused in the matter, was a no-show at court on Thursday “because he was observing Covid-19 protocols”.

“A warrant for his arrest was issued but stayed pending the next appearance in February,” Twala said.

State advocate, Dorien Paver, submitted a racketeering certificate signed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, along with the racketeering indictment, as directed by the court on 11 November 2020, Twala said.

“The police [officials] are accused of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police in 2010. Ngobeni faces corruption charges relating to the payments made towards her husband’s birthday party, a failure to disclose the benefits received from Panday as well as a charge of defeating the administration of justice.

“Panday is alleged to have connived with Madhoe to offer [then Hawks head in the province] Johan Booysen a R2 million bribe to subvert the investigation against Panday and Madhoe. He is also accused of scheming with the other accused to defraud the police. The matter has been postponed and transferred to the Durban High Court for trial.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

