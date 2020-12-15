PE doctor found guilty of R2.25m Road Accident Fund fraud

A medical doctor has been found guilty of fraud and corruption totalling R2.25 million by the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Dr Tony Moodley, 66, was arrested in July 2015 after he had been linked to a fraudulent Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim, Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile confirmed.

“He was then released on warning upon his subsequent court appearance,” she said.

Zenzile said the Hawks’ investigation team provided evidence in court which proved that the doctor claimed to have attended to an accident scene to provide first-aid services to 83 passengers on a bus on 17 June 2007, a day after an incident.

“The accident happened on the 16 June 2007 in Walmer, Port Elizabeth, where two buses were involved in an accident.

“Moodley forwarded the claim to RAF through his attorneys in respect of the passengers. According to the investigation, RAF suffered a loss of approximately R2.25 million due to the fraudulent claim,” she said.

Moodley was found guilty on all charges and the case was postponed to 19 April 2021 for sentencing.

