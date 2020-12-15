Ex-JB Marks official’s pension benefits frozen after alleged PPE corruption

The Special Tribunal has ruled in favour of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after the investigating unit petitioned to have the pension benefits of former JB Marks Municipality supply chain manager, Modiko Thabang Philipine Selemane, frozen over alleged unlawful conduct in personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement.

On Monday, the Special Tribunal interdicted the South African Local Authorities (SALA) Pension Fund from paying Selemane his pension benefits.

This is after the SIU investigation identified Selemane to have allegedly been involved in various unlawful activities in procurement of PPE for the municipality as part of Covid-19 response strategy.

The SIU confirmed that the activities included the unlawful appointment of various service providers for supply and delivery of PPE products and the unlawful authorisation of payments that were not due or inflated.

The matter prompted Selemane to resign from his position after the municipality – located in Potchefstroom, North West – served him with a notice of suspension.

“The resignation from employment only terminates the employer and employee relationship. The SIU will pursue civil litigation against any official if there’s an indication that they have caused damage to the public purse,” the investigating unit said.

The Special Tribunal also recently ruled that R18 million assets belonging to former Transnet executive Herbert Msagala be forfeited to the state.

The assets include 35 luxury vehicles, five properties which includes two farms and houses in gated estates.

“The Special Tribunal interdicted the Transnet Pension Fund not to pay out the pension of Mr Msagala until the conclusion of the action proceedings against Mr Msagala in the Tribunal for recovery of secret profits made at the expense of Transnet.”

