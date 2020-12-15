 
 
ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all

Courts 1 hour ago

They have been at odds over the issue since Mkhwebane moved to subpoena former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.

Bernadette Wicks
15 Dec 2020
05:05:30 AM
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the release of her reports at the Public Protector's offices in Pretoria, 28 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

D-day has arrived for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the South African Revenue Service (Sars). The question of whether Mkhwebane has the power to subpoena taxpayer information from Sars will be decided once and for all by the Constitutional Court today. They have been at odds over the issue since Mkhwebane moved to subpoena former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records. This was part of an investigation into allegations that during the early days of his presidency, Zuma was on the payroll of Royal Security, a KwaZulu-Natal-based company owned by controversial businessman Roy Moodley. ALSO READ: Protect the public from the...

