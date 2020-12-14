Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban

PREMIUM!
Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke banCourts 1 hour ago
The five-month ban on tobacco products has finally been declared to have been illegal, but FITA and BAT SA say the industry continues to suffer due to the boost it gave the illegal cigarette industry.
