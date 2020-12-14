 
 
Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban

Courts

The five-month ban on tobacco products has finally been declared to have been illegal, but FITA and BAT SA say the industry continues to suffer due to the boost it gave the illegal cigarette industry.

Bernadette Wicks
14 Dec 2020
04:39:54 PM
Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban

Picture iStock

Three months after the controversial ban on tobacco sales was lifted, the local industry is still struggling to compete with the glut of illicit products on the market. Last week, the Western Cape High Court upheld British American Tobacco SA’s (BAT SA’s) challenge to the ban and declared it to have been unconstitutional and invalid. But it might be too little, too late. The ban was instituted with the national lockdown back in March and spanned five months before it was finally lifted in August. BAT SA in a statement at the weekend welcomed the court’s findings but highlighted the...

