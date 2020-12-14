Port Elizabeth ANC councillor arrested for attempted murder

An ANC councillor from Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, appeared in court on Monday for attempted murder.

The spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape, Anelisa Ngcakani, said Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor, Lunga Nombexeza, has been remanded in custody.

“He appeared on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a 42-year-old man on Saturday 12 December 2020.

“It is alleged that 42-year-old Lukhanyo Mdana was driving down Pityana Street in KwaNobuhle at approximately 11:45pm when Nombexeza approached him on foot and started firing shots at him. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this stage.

“Mdana drove away quickly and approached police who were patrolling nearby in the area. He reported what had allegedly just happened and took them to the house in which Nombexeza had gone to after allegedly firing at him.

“Nombexeza was arrested immediately and police confiscated the firearm. The case has been remanded to tomorrow [Tuesday] for him to appoint a legal representative. He is remanded in custody.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

