Zuma will not participate in Zondo’s ConCourt bid

Former president Jacob Zuma will not participate in the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture’s Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bid to force him to appear before the inquiry’s chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In a letter to the court’s acting registrar, Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza wrote: “We are instructed by our client, President JG Zuma that he will not be participating in these proceedings at all.”

On Friday, the State Capture Commission wants the court to order that Zuma take the witness stand at the commission.

The commission has filed an urgent application for direct access to the ConCourt, in which it also seeks an order that Zuma must answer to allegations that “concern his alleged failure as president and head of the national executive to fulfil his constitutional obligations”.

Walked out

Zuma walked out of the inquiry last month after Zondo refused his application for the deputy chief justice’s recusal.

The inquiry views that walk out, which came after evidence leader Paul Pretorius warned Zuma’s legal team that he could only leave the commission with Zondo’s permission, as demonstrating criminal contempt.

The inquiry now wants the Constitutional Court to order Zuma to comply with two separate summons for him to appear before Zondo – between 18 January-22 January and 15 February-19 February.

They also want Zuma to be ordered to remain in attendance at the inquiry on these days, until he is excused by Zondo.

Lastly, it wants Zuma to be ordered to “comply with any directives” issued against him by Zondo – as well as to provide information formally requested from him in relation to Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

Zuma’s lawyers have not indicated whether they will oppose the inquiry’s Constitutional Court application.

They have also yet to file their promised legal review of Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself.

