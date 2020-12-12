Man in court for allegedly defrauding car dealership of R700K Toyota Hilux

A man was remanded in custody by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on allegations of defrauding a car dealership for a valued at R714 950 a week ago.

According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the man, based in Ennerdale south of Johannesburg, produced a fraudulent identity document, proof of address, and salary advice to purchase a vehicle in Bruma on Friday, 04 December.

“Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Johannesburg responded promptly to the fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the investigation team apprehended him waiting to finalise the vehicle purchase.”

He appeared before court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

The case is postponed to next week Monday for a formal bail application.

