Life sentence for jealous man who chopped girlfriend to death with spade

A murderously jealous boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison for chopping his girlfriend to death with a spade in front of her children.

Patrick Kabelo Seleho woke up his girlfriend Yvonne Dibueng Mkhomte on the night of 13 May 2019 to accuse her of cheating.

She had been sleeping with her three children in her home in Sonderwater, Tlokwe, when Seleho argued with her and attacked her.

It was not the first time he had attacked her, and she already had a protection order against him, according to Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority’s North West division.

The order was issued a year earlier, and he was prohibited from insulting Mkhomte, or threatening her with violence, or verbally abusing and harassing her.

In spite of the order, he first stabbed at her with a sharp object, then took a spade and used it to chop at her body until she died.

Then he locked the children in the room with their bloodied mother, and left.

After that he went to his mother’s house and told her what he had done.

His mother called his uncle who went to Mkhomte’s house to have a look, and called the police.

Selohe confessed to killing Mkhomte and was charged with her murder.

Mamothame said advocate Takalani Muneri argued for the maximum sentence because her murder was so gruesome, and to send a strong message that cases of femicide and gender-based violence would be dealt with harshly.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, advocate Moipone Noko, welcomed the judgment and commended Muneri for the successful prosecution, and the strong message sent by the criminal justice system.

