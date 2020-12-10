Cop ‘received R500K from Bushiri Ministries to make husband’s rape charge go away’

A 45-year-old brigadier, Rosey Resondt, working for SAPS National Organised Crime, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Thursday with her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resondt, who is the head of security for Shepherd Bushiri, on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

This is after Clifford Resondt was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping his wife’s niece, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

“An amount of R500 000 was transferred from the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosey’s account on 22 January 2018 and the money was paid over to the home loan account of the victim’s parents.

“On the same day, when the money reflected on the parents’ account, the child dropped the rape charges against Resondt. At the next court date the matter was withdrawn,” the NPA said.

The court granted the couple bail of R15 000 each.

The bail conditions are that they must:

Attend court for the duration of the court proceedings;

not intimidate witnesses;

Report to their closest police station (Olievenhoutbosch ) on Mondays;

Hand over their passports to the investigating officer and not go to any ports of entry to SA.

Further, the husband must not travel outside Gauteng and Rosey must submit her work travel itinerary to the investigating officer before travel.

Rosey’s third passport must be handed over within 14 days, and they must not apply for new passports.

The matter was postponed to 25 February 2021 for further investigation, the NPA said.

