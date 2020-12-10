Matrics fear forced rewrite will cause a drop in marks

PREMIUM!
Matrics fear forced rewrite will cause a drop in marksCourts 14 mins ago
Matric learners say they simply do not have it in them to prepare for the proposed exam rewrites as well as they had for the initial papers, and this would lead to an increased ‘likelihood of a lesser performance’.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine
General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria
Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA
Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops
Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting