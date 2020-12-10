Bail hearing for ‘fake’ cardiologist postponed to January

The bail hearing for the alleged bogus doctor accused of contravening Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974 was postponed to January 14, 2021.

Prosecutor Lindiwe Gumede asked magistrate Jaco du Plessis in the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning for more time as the State was still busy with the investigation.

Gumede explained that statements from two witnesses and two property owners from whom the accused rented property were outstanding.

At the time of her arrest on October 29, Sonnet-Mari Brand was accused of pretending to be a cardiologist.

Also read: ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

She had offices in two different locations in Springs and conducted home visits.

The woman first appeared in court the following day and was granted R4,000 bail.

After failing to show for her next court appearance on November 4, a warrant of arrest was issued, and the accused handed herself in on November 5.

At her last bail hearing on November 9, Du Plessis denied the accused’s bail application on the grounds that she had previous convictions against her and the likelihood of her repeating similar offences was high.Additionally, the fact that the accused was from Cape Town and had only stayed at her listed addresses in Springs for a few months, or days, counted against her.

The latest postponement means she will spend the festive season behind bars.

This article was republished from African Reporter with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.