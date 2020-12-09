Further investigations needed in case of businessman’s ‘R150m UIF Covid-19 fraud’

The matter against a 29-year-old businessman who was allegedly caught bribing a labour department official and defrauding the UIF Covid-19 fund to the tune of R150 million has been postponed for further investigation.

Thabo Simbini, the owner of a company called Impossible Solutions, was arrested earlier this year in an undercover operation by the Hawks.

It is alleged that he made fraudulent claims from the UIF Covid-19 TERS on behalf of people who were not working for him.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said it’s believed the company had already received R150 million at the time of Simbini’s arrest.

In November, the matter was postponed for the State to register a fraud docket against Simbini as well as for further investigations.

On Wednesday, Simbini briefly appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and the matter was postponed again for investigations.

Following the court appearance, Simbini’s defence attorney told the media his client had still not formally been charged with fraud and he had appeared in court on a charge of bribery.

He added that the State’s case was currently weak.

The matter was postponed to 29 January 2021.



