ANC could face liquidation if they can’t pay their debt

Courts 1 hour ago

It is unclear whether the assets set to be seized from Luthuli House could cover the ANC’s R102 million debt, and if it can’t, the applicants say they might pursue a liquidation order against the country’s governing party

Bernadette Wicks
09 Dec 2020
06:42:57 PM
PREMIUM!
General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

The Sheriff of the Court has been given the go ahead to start attaching movable assets at the ANC’s historic Luthuli House headquarters, but whether this will be enough to recoup R102 million’s worth of debt remains to be seen. And if it’s not, the consequences for the governing party could be dire. The process is still at an early stage and it’s unclear right now exactly what stands to be attached – or what it stands to fetch under the hammer. But Shafiek Salie – from Salie & Ishmael Inc, the legal firm spearheading the action on behalf of...

