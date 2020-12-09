ANC could face liquidation if they can’t pay their debt

PREMIUM!
ANC could face liquidation if they can’t pay their debtCourts 1 hour ago
It is unclear whether the assets set to be seized from Luthuli House could cover the ANC’s R102 million debt, and if it can’t, the applicants say they might pursue a liquidation order against the country’s governing party
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine
General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria
Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA
Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops
Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting