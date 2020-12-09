Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged killer to go on trial in January 2021

The man accused of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule is to go on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in January, next year.

Muzikayise Malephane, 31, is accused of killing Pule in June, when she was eight months pregnant.

He made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday for pre-trial proceedings, following a previous postponement to give his legal team the opportunity to make representations.

It was previously reported that the 28-year-old beautician had gone to see her boyfriend in Florida. They reportedly had an argument and he later called a taxi for her.

On June 5, Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort’s Durban Deep. She had been stabbed in her chest.

Her murder sparked increased outrage across the country because gender-based violence and femicide has claimed yet another life in SA.

The 31-year-old accused is facing a premeditated murder charge.

His trial is set for 22 January 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.