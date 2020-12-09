 
 
Hlophe insists he did nothing wrong

Courts 2 hours ago

However, ‘Judge President Hlophe was attempting to influence the decision,’ retired justice Bess Nkabinde testified on Tuesday.

Bernadette Wicks
09 Dec 2020
05:50:38 AM
Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe. Image: Twitter / @defineracism1

It’s been 11 years since Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe first took the stand to answer to allegations he tried to influence two Constitutional Court justices in an appeal involving former president Jacob Zuma, but the jurist is as vehement as ever he did nothing wrong. “I could never have spoken about a case arising out of one of my own. But in a case in which I had absolutely no interest, it was just an expression of my view,” Hlophe said on Tuesday at the judicial conduct tribunal probing the allegations. The allegations date back to 2008 and...

