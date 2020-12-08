Courts 8.12.2020 03:06 pm

Bushiri co-accused back in court on 14 December

Citizen reporter
Bushiri co-accused back in court on 14 December

Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Screenshot

The NPA says Willah Mudolo is due back in court on Monday for a bail application. His wife and co-accused, Zethu, is currently out on bail.

One of Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused, Willah Mudolo, is due back in court on 14 December for a bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said Mudolo and another co-accused, his wife Zethu, are due back in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court alongside Landiwe Ntlokwana next Monday.

The Mudolos, Bushiris and Ntlokwana are accused of fraud, theft and money laundering involving R102 million.

Last month, Bushiri and his wife, as well as Ntlokwana, and Zethu were granted bail. Willah only applied at a later stage.

The Bushiris subsequently fled the country to Malawi in contravention of their bail conditions.

ALSO READ: Bushiri doesn’t care about lost house, says ‘my life is more important’

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has since submitted an extradition request for Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition