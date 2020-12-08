Bushiri co-accused back in court on 14 December

One of Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused, Willah Mudolo, is due back in court on 14 December for a bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said Mudolo and another co-accused, his wife Zethu, are due back in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court alongside Landiwe Ntlokwana next Monday.

The Mudolos, Bushiris and Ntlokwana are accused of fraud, theft and money laundering involving R102 million.

Last month, Bushiri and his wife, as well as Ntlokwana, and Zethu were granted bail. Willah only applied at a later stage.

The Bushiris subsequently fled the country to Malawi in contravention of their bail conditions.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has since submitted an extradition request for Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

