Suspect in Charl Kinnear murder case isolated after possible Covid-19 exposure

The man charged with the murder of top Cape Town cop Charl Kinnear, Zane Killian, is in isolation at the Goodwood Prison after he came in contact with a cellmate who displayed Covid-19 symptoms.

This resulted in Killian’s bail application being postponed to 15 December after he appeared in absentia at the Bellville Regional Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said: “The parties were advised of this development yesterday afternoon and protocols of Goodwood Prison where the accused is held are that all the accused in that group are isolated and are not allowed to attend court. Tests have been conducted on the cellmate and results are expected on Thursday or Friday.”

Ntabazalila said if the results were positive then the matter would be postponed to January 2021 and Killian would be quarantined for 10 days.

“If the results come back negative, the bail application will start at the Bellville Regional Court. The court has warned though that there are other matters on its roll on that day and the bail application might be partly heard and then rolled over to January 2021,” Ntabazalila said.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September.

Killian, who said he was a registered private investigator, was arrested in Gauteng. He has been charged with murder, fraud and violations of telecommunications and electronic communications laws.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

