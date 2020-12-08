Judgment due in case of acid attack victim Pontsho Serumula

Judgment is expected to be handed down on Tuesday in the attempted murder case of acid attack victim Pontsho Serumula, who had acid poured over her allegedly by her husband.

Serumula’s husband, Given, was charged with attempted murder for the 2014 attack, and the verdict in his trial is expected to be handed down in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

Serumula suffered 55% burns to her upper body and face and spent close to two years in hospital following the attack.

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are expected to picket outside the court on Tuesday in support of Serumula.

Numsa said in a statement: “Comrade Pontsho has waited at least five years for the criminal justice system to give her justice after her husband attempted to kill her in April 2014, by pouring a dangerous chemical on her body, during an argument.”

The union said the handing down of a judgment in the matter was postponed for two weeks after Given’s lawyer “abandoned him on the day of the judgment”.

“We hope that comrade Pontsho will not have to wait for much longer for this case to be concluded, and for the matter to be resolved. We stand with her and we support her demands for justice and for a harsh sentence for the accused.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Background reporting by Rorisang Kgosana.

