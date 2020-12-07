 
 
After a decade Hlophe faces reckoning

Courts 1 hour ago

After a number of protracted legal battles and a series of delays, the tribunal last week confirmed it would be hearing the matter from today to Friday.

Bernadette Wicks
07 Dec 2020
05:00:25 AM
Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe. Image: Twitter / @defineracism1

It’s taken more than a decade but a judicial conduct tribunal is this week finally set to begin a new probe into allegations that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe tried using his sway to curry judicial favour for former president Jacob Zuma in 2008. After a number of protracted legal battles and a series of delays, the tribunal last week confirmed it would be hearing the matter from today to Friday. The initial proceedings held in 2008, took place in Hlophe’s absence and the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) ended up dismissing the complaint against him but this prompted nongovernmental...

Loading Posts...
