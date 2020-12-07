After a decade Hlophe faces reckoning

PREMIUM!
After a decade Hlophe faces reckoningCourts 1 hour ago
After a number of protracted legal battles and a series of delays, the tribunal last week confirmed it would be hearing the matter from today to Friday.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged
Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie
Music and streaming Give peace a chance: 40 years since John Lennon was shot on his doorstep
matric Outrage over matric paper rewrites in December
Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme