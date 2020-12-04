Life sentence for man who raped his granddaughter, 9, and showed her porn

A 73-year-old man from Ninapark was sentenced to two life terms and 20 years’ imprisonment by the Pretoria North Regional Court for raping, sexually assaulting and exposing his 9-year-old granddaughter to pornography.

This was after he was convicted of two counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault and one count of exposure to pornography, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

These incidents occurred between 2014 and 2016 when the girl and her brother were left in the care of their grandfather while their mother and grandmother were at work. The girl confided in her father’s friend about her ordeal after he noticed that something was wrong with the child.

The friend told the child’s father, who then reported the matter to the police. After an investigation, the grandfather was summoned to appear in court in 2017.

The NPA welcomed the sentence.

