Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up

Former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi’s arrest warrants are piling up.

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Thursday authorised yet another warrant for Agrizzi’s arrest, after he was again a no-show for a scheduled appearance – this time to answer to the raft of fraud and corruption charges he and former ANC MP Vincent Smith are facing in connection with allegations that Smith received massive kickbacks from Bosasa in exchange for his political influence and protection.

Agrizzi has been in hospital for the last six weeks and this marks the second warrant for his arrest that has been authorised during this time, with the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria – where he is also facing charges in connection with billions of rands worth of dodgy prison tenders Bosasa scooped in the early 2000s – having authorised one last month.

Both warrants have, however, been stayed and will not be executed for the time being.

Smith made his first appearance in the Palm Ridge in October, followed later that month by Agrizzi.

But while the former MP was granted bail of R30,000, Agrizzi – in a surprise turn of events – was denied bail, with magistrate Philip Venter finding that he was a flight risk and highlighting the “headache”of trying to extradite the Gupta brothers from Dubai.

This is after the state accused Agrizzi of having failed to disclose millions of rands worth of offshore assets back in February, when he deposed to an affidavit in his Pretoria case.

Agrizzi took the decision on appeal, however, and the South Gauteng High Court ended up ruling in his favour and granted him bail in the form of the title deed to a luxury Italian property, said to be valued at around R16 million.

The court heard, however, that Agrizzi was still in intensive care.

A day after he was initially denied bail, Agrizzi fell ill and had to be transferred from prison to hospital.

He has since suffered a heart attack but was understood to be on the mend now.

