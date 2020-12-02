Ex-Hawks man gets 8 years for asking R40K bribe to keep missing woman probe open

A former deputy head of the Hawks has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of corruption after he asked a family for a bribe to keep a docket open.

Brigadier Simon Mzayifani Madonsela was sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday for two counts of corruption amounting to R28 000.

“Madonsela’s unit had investigated the disappearance of a woman and subsequently closed the docket.

“Madonsela went to the family of the missing woman and told them that his superiors wanted to close the docket and that he needed R40 000 from them to ensure that the docket remained open,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Case

The court heard he also told the family the case was receiving his ongoing attention, although the docket was already closed. The family was unable to pay the amount requested by Madonsela but gave him R25 000. He later requested a further R3 000, which the family paid as well.

“They eventually got frustrated as the matter was not proceeding and laid a charge against him. The matter was successfully prosecuted by senior state advocate Abbey Letsholo,” added Kara.

Madonsela was granted leave to appeal his conviction which will be heard on Friday.

