A braai brings the town of Senekal back together

Courts 1 min ago

Not only did the group decide to have a braai to get to know each other, but they also formed the Senekal and Matwabeng Forum to clean up the town.

Marizka Coetzer and Makhosandile Zulu
02 Dec 2020
08:30:23 AM
Farmers are pictured outside Senekal magistrates court on the 6th of October 2020. The support was in retaliation of the murder of 22 year old Brendin Horner. When the crowd heard the suspects were still at the courtroom, they attempted to break into the holding cells and the situation turned volatile, with police cars being turned over and set on fire. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Following the chaos in October and the mass protests by various organisations and political parties, a braai seems to have brought the town of Senekal back together. Jess de Klerk, chairman of the Senekal Security Association, said since the protest at the beginning of October, residents, church leaders and even political leaders had decided to stand and work together. “It is going well in Senekal and the surrounding areas. Though the farmers are still spooked by the incident in October, they are hard at work,” De Klerk said. He said the farming community did not attend the court appearances of...

