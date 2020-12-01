Suspect in matric maths paper leak case gets bail

The suspect who was arrested in connection with the leak of the mathematics matric exam paper has been granted R1000 bail following his arrest last Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, was arrested last Wednesday following an investigation into the theft of a 2020 maths matric exam paper two.

“Shikwambana works for a Johannesburg-based company that is contracted by the Department of Basic Education to print the current year’s matric exam papers. The accused consequently appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday,” Mogale said.

Mogale said Shikwambana was remanded in custody following his court appearance and was set for a bail application on Monday, 30 November.

Mogale said Shikwambana was granted R1000 bail and was due back in court on 27 January 2021.

“An investigation into the leakage of other papers is still continuing,” Mogale said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

