Police officer in court for alleged shoplifting while on duty

A departmental investigation has been launched.

A female police officer attached to the Robertson police station in the Western Cape is expected to appear in court again on 10 December on a charge of shoplifting.

According to Netwerk24, Sergeant Ingrid du Plessis, 39, a detective, was arrested at the Mountain Mill Shopping Centre in Worcester on 16 October on a charge of shoplifting. She allegedly drove a police vehicle to the centre during working hours.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident to News24.

He added that a departmental investigation had been launched.

More information about the exact circumstances, including what was allegedly stolen, was not made available.

 

