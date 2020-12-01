Police officer in court for alleged shoplifting while on duty

A female police officer attached to the Robertson police station in the Western Cape is expected to appear in court again on 10 December on a charge of shoplifting.

According to Netwerk24, Sergeant Ingrid du Plessis, 39, a detective, was arrested at the Mountain Mill Shopping Centre in Worcester on 16 October on a charge of shoplifting. She allegedly drove a police vehicle to the centre during working hours.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident to News24.

He added that a departmental investigation had been launched.

More information about the exact circumstances, including what was allegedly stolen, was not made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.