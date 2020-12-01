Courts 1.12.2020 01:41 pm

Brendin Horner accused back in court on January 2021

Citizen reporter
Brendin Horner accused back in court on January 2021

Murdered farm manager Brendin Horner. Picture: Facebook

The NPA says both face a charge of stock theft, while one of the accused faces charges relating to two counts of kidnapping and two counts of rape.

The two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner are due back in court on 22 January 2021 after the case was postponed for further investigations.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the pair would apply for bail in their stock theft matter on 8 December.

Shuping said one of the accused, who was released on bail in the Horner murder but who was rearrested for stock theft, Sekola Matlaletsa, was facing a further two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping.

Considering the seriousness of the charges against Matlaletsa, who allegedly kidnapped two minors and allegedly raped them, the NPA would oppose bail on 8 December, Shuping said.

Matlaletsa was released on bail on 23 October after the Senekal Magistrate’s Court found that the state did not have a strong case against him and that he would not interfere with witnesses of the investigation.

Bail was set at R5000.

Bail was denied for Matlaletsa’s co-accused Sekwetje Mahlamba.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’

Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash

World Biden names all-female senior communications team


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition