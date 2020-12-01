Brendin Horner accused back in court on January 2021

The two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner are due back in court on 22 January 2021 after the case was postponed for further investigations.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the pair would apply for bail in their stock theft matter on 8 December.

Shuping said one of the accused, who was released on bail in the Horner murder but who was rearrested for stock theft, Sekola Matlaletsa, was facing a further two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping.

Considering the seriousness of the charges against Matlaletsa, who allegedly kidnapped two minors and allegedly raped them, the NPA would oppose bail on 8 December, Shuping said.

Matlaletsa was released on bail on 23 October after the Senekal Magistrate’s Court found that the state did not have a strong case against him and that he would not interfere with witnesses of the investigation.

Bail was set at R5000.

Bail was denied for Matlaletsa’s co-accused Sekwetje Mahlamba.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

