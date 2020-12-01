Suspects in Limpopo officer’s murder denied bail

The two suspects arrested over a police officer’s murder in holding cells in Limpopo have been denied bail.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the pair, Nyadzani Muvhuso Morgan, 22, and his uncle, Nethengwe Azwihangwisi, 36, were arrested for killing Warrant Officer, Mmbulaheni Ronald Mulanduli, 57, in the cells of Mutale police station on Friday, 27 November.

Ngoepe said the suspects appeared briefly in Mutale Magistrate’s Court on Monday and they were denied bail and their case was postponed to next year 24 March 2021.

“The suspect’s uncle allegedly took him to a traditional healer at one of the villages under Mutale policing area. A team of investigators received information about this and followed up. They then pounced on them and arrested both the suspect and his uncle.

“The police recovered the alleged murder weapon, the keys and some of the money that was stolen.

“The uncle is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice whilst the suspect, aged 22, will in addition to the rape, kidnapping and violation of protection order he was initially arrested on, [face] charges of murder, escaping from lawful custody and robbery.

“At the time of his arrest last week Friday, 27 November 2020, he was out on R4000 bail for car hijacking he allegedly committed in January this year.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

