Bail hearing in murder of Zulu prince moved to Thursday

The case of the five people who have been charged with the murder of Zulu Prince Lethukuthula was postponed to Thursday for a bail application.

The suspects have been accused of running a syndicate that drugs and robs people.

Tshegofatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 43, Portia Mnola, 29, Gontse Tlhoele,30, and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they faced charges of murder and theft.

Members of the royal household were at the court on Monday.

The state said it intended to connect the suspects to other cases in Benoni and Pretoria which date back to as early as 2017.

Zulu, the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini, was found dead by security guards at his Johannesburg home on 6 November 2020.

A private funeral was held at Khethomthandayo Royal Palace on 15 November.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

