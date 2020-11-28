47-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl

A 47-year-old man from Limpopo has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2017.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the sentence handed down by the Mankweng Regional Court.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man was sentenced for raping the girl on 21 December 2017 at Ga Makanye Village in the Mankweng Policing area outside Polokwane at about 1 pm.

“The accused ordered his neighbour’s child aged 14 who was playing on the streets with her friends to follow him to his house but she refused. The accused threatened to kill her until she followed him and he ultimately raped her in his house.

“The victim reported the matter to her mother and the police were immediately notified. The case of rape was opened and assigned to Detective Sergeant Koena Shilajwe for further investigations.

“Through the meticulous investigations conducted by the member, the accused was arrested and positively linked to the incident,” Ngoepe said.

Ledwaba praised the investigating officer for the” sterling job done in putting this rapist in jail forever”.

“We hope that it will serve as a deterrent to all other rapists or rapists to be, that crime does not pay,” Ledwaba said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

