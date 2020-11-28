 
 
Malema may yet get off the hook

What will be made of the offences Malema is said to have incited remains to be seen.

Bernadette Wicks
28 Nov 2020
05:05:01 AM
Picture for illustration. Pharmacy Direct CEO Gawie Erasmus and EFF leader Julius Malema after a meeting regarding the non-payments of TERS to its employees on 4 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Constitutional Court yesterday scrapped the piece of apartheid-era legislation under which Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been charged for inciting land grabs, potentially paving the way for him to avoid prosecution. But he isn’t off the hook yet. The court found the Riotous Assemblies Act limited the right to freedom of expression by criminalising the incitement of “any offence” and declared part of it unconstitutional and invalid. Parliament has been given two years to bring it up to par. And in the interim, the court has ordered the words “any offence” be replaced with “any serious...

