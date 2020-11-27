Durban metro cops who ‘demanded bribes from Covid-19 violations suspects’ get bail

Two Durban Metro Police officers accused of demanding bribes from people they accused of Covid-19 “violations” have been granted bail, according to police.

The Metro Police officers, Constable Jerome Govender, 33 and Constable Themba Mbhele, 34, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court for corruption on Thursday and were each granted R1 500 bail.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the case was postponed to 13 January.

“It is alleged that on 19 September 2020, the accused were on duty in Chatsworth when they stopped three men and requested money, indicating that they [had] violated Covid-19 regulations.

“They demanded an amount, ranging from R500 to R1 000, and those who failed to pay were placed in the back of the van until money was paid.”

She said the matter was reported to Chatsworth police and a corruption case was opened for investigation.

“The docket was transferred to provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation. The pair was arrested [on Thursday] in Chatsworth.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest: “This arrest proves that no one is above the law,” he said.

