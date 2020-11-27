Zane Killian ‘to provide alibi in Charl Kinnear murder case’

Murder accused Zane Killian will provide the court with an alibi to prove that he could not have been the one who shot Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

His attorney, Eric Bryer, said outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court that Killian intended to show that he was fetching medication for his son at a pharmacy at the time the murder occurred.

The chemist he went to was in Hillcrest in Springs, and Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September.

“There’s actually video footage of the exact time when the incident took place,” said Bryer.

Bryer also told the media outside the court that his client did not pull the trigger: “The main gist is that he was a pinger, not a shooter.”

Killian’s bail application was postponed to Tuesday, 1 December, after he made a fleeting appearance in court on Friday.

Kinnear’s widow, Nicolette, sat in the back of the court. She left quickly after the case was postponed.

Killian seemed taken off guard by the brevity of the matter and hesitated before checking with his advocate, Johan van Aswegen, on when he would see him again.

Killian’s court diary will be busy next week with an appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth, along with co-accused Kim Smith, Kauthar Brown, Ibrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant.

Booth was shot at while he was in his garage in April. He was not injured.

In the course of the investigation into Kinnear’s murder, it emerged that he had allegedly pinged phone numbers to trace people in his work as a private investigator.

On Tuesday, he is expected back in the same court in Bellville for his bail application in the Kinnear murder.

