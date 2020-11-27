Courts 27.11.2020 11:42 am

Senzo Meyiwa murder case postponed to March 2021

The five suspects on charges of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear at the Boksburg magistrates court on 27 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The state requested that the matter be postponed for further investigations and also be transferred to the High Court.

The case against five suspects arrested in connection to the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed to 5 March 2021 for further investigations.

The five suspects – Muikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli – made their latest appearance at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday following their arrests on 26 October.

They face five counts each, which include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, the contravention of Section 3 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 (possession of firearm) and contravention of Section 90 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 (possession of ammunition).

Meanwhile in court, accused number one, three and four in the case agreed to apply for legal aid as they did not have representation.

The state requested to magistrate Hans Havenga that the matter be postponed for further investigations and also be transferred to the High Court.

Background

According to court documents, it is believed that while Meyiwa was at Kelly Khumalo’s home on 26 October 2014, at around 20:00, two people barged in with a firearm and a knife, and demanded money and cellphones from the victims.

Also present were Khumalo’s mother, Gladness, Longwe Twala, who was Zandile Khumalo’s boyfriend, Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, as well as Mthokozisi Twala.

A scuffle ensued and Meyiwa was shot in the chest. He was declared dead on arrival at Botshelong hospital.

