Cape Town taxi deck shooting: Four more accused in court

Four more people arrested in connection with a shooting that injured seven people, including a wheelchair-bound woman at the Cape Town CBD’s taxi deck, made their first court appearance on Thursday.

The group appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court facing seven counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

The four suspects were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after the arrest of two initial suspects on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Xolani Thafeni, Thobela Dingani, Meluxolo Pikini and Lwandiso Paul Diomond were added to the docket along with the other two accused.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the accused were between the ages of 31 and 35.

On Wednesday, the two other suspects, Siyabulela Velile and Sinethemba Mngambi, also appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Shots were fired at the station deck in the CBD which accommodates bustling queues of taxi coming in and out of the city.

A woman in a wheelchair and six men were injured during the shooting.

After the incident, the gunmen scattered in different directions still firing shots as they ran away.

Shot were also fired in Marine Drive as well as Strand and Buitenkant streets as the attackers fled the station deck.

It is alleged the incident is related to a feud over taxi routes.

The case has been postponed to 2 December 2020 for bail information when all six suspects are expected to reappear in court.

The suspects will remain in the Cape Town police cells.

