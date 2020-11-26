Man held for allegedly strangling ex due in court on 2 December

The 25-year-old suspect from Limpopo who was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend is due back in court on 2 December for a formal bail application.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the suspect, Thabiso Moloi, appeared briefly in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend at Magakadimeng village, outside Groblersdal.

“The suspect was remanded in custody and his case was postponed to 2 December 2020 for a formal bail application and further police investigations.

“It is alleged that the deceased was walking home with her current boyfriend in the early hours at about 12:40am, when they met her ex-boyfriend. Unexpectedly, the suspect produced a hard object attempting to hit the boyfriend who ran away.

“Subsequently, the deceased’s uncle received a phone call notifying him about the lifeless body of his niece, a few meters from her home.

“The incident was reported to the police who started with preliminary investigations which revealed that the deceased might been strangled and that led to the immediate arrest of her ex-boyfriend.

“The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The police investigations are continuing.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

