Courts 25.11.2020 11:50 am

PE gang member sentenced to life for murder of teen

Citizen reporter
PE gang member sentenced to life for murder of teen

Picture: iStock

Additionally, Luwaan Munick was also sentenced to 15 years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

A 32-year-old gang member was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court to life imprisonment for the murder of an 18-year-old teenager on the 1 January 2019 in Gelvandale.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said: “On the mentioned date [1 January 2019], at 7.15pm, Ruwaan Jordaan was sitting on the sidewalk playing cards with the children when the accused came down Deverell Road into Old Stanford Road and started shooting at him. Jordaan sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back and died in hospital. The incident was gang-related.

“Luwaan Munick was arrested at 11pm on the same night at a house in Leith Street in Helenvale.”

Naidu said Munick was sentenced on Tuesday to life imprisonment, 15 years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

“The sentences will run concurrent to the life sentence,” Naidu said.

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga praised the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Xolani Peta, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority for ensuring that criminals such as Munick were sent to jail for a long time.

“We cannot allow criminals to undermine the authority of the State and feel that they can continue to endanger the lives of innocent citizens, especially children. We need to remove them from society so that our neighbourhoods are safe. I commend the investigating officer as well as the prosecuting authority for making sure that one less dangerous criminal is off the streets and in jail,” Ntshinga said.

Compiled Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight How corruption between state and public sector happens

Crime WATCH: More trucks set alight as Ramaphosa condemns attacks

World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition