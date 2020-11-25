PE gang member sentenced to life for murder of teen

A 32-year-old gang member was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court to life imprisonment for the murder of an 18-year-old teenager on the 1 January 2019 in Gelvandale.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said: “On the mentioned date [1 January 2019], at 7.15pm, Ruwaan Jordaan was sitting on the sidewalk playing cards with the children when the accused came down Deverell Road into Old Stanford Road and started shooting at him. Jordaan sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back and died in hospital. The incident was gang-related.

“Luwaan Munick was arrested at 11pm on the same night at a house in Leith Street in Helenvale.”

Naidu said Munick was sentenced on Tuesday to life imprisonment, 15 years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

“The sentences will run concurrent to the life sentence,” Naidu said.

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga praised the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Xolani Peta, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority for ensuring that criminals such as Munick were sent to jail for a long time.

“We cannot allow criminals to undermine the authority of the State and feel that they can continue to endanger the lives of innocent citizens, especially children. We need to remove them from society so that our neighbourhoods are safe. I commend the investigating officer as well as the prosecuting authority for making sure that one less dangerous criminal is off the streets and in jail,” Ntshinga said.

Compiled Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.