‘Blue light case’ remanded to 9 December

The fraud and corruption case commonly called the “blue light case”, in which former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is an accused, has been remanded to 9 December in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, said the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Sindisiwe Twala.

The NPA previously withdraw charges against Major-General Ravichandran Pillay after determining that it did not have a strong enough case against him.

Phahlane has filed an application “of unreasonable delay” which the NPA was expected to respond to by 24 November.

The accused in the matter include Phahlane, businessman Vimpie Manthata, axed deputy police commissioner Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya, Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, the national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management Brigadier James Ramanjalum, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, and Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major-General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo.

Twala said it was alleged that Manthata’s company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, was awarded the contract “through alleged dubious means”.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.