Limpopo serial rapist sentenced to 8 life sentences

News24 Wire
Sakkie Manganyi appeared in the Phalaborwa Regional Court where he was sentenced to an additional 25 years for robbery and kidnapping.

A Limpopo serial rapist has been sentenced to eight life sentences for the rape of eight women, which occurred over the space of two years.

Sakkie Manganyi appeared in the Phalaborwa Regional Court where he was sentenced to an additional 25 years for robbery and kidnapping. Manganyi is said to have committed these crimes between 2012-2014 in the Namakgale policing area.

One of Manganyi’s victims was a 17-year-old girl who was raped and robbed in 2012, by Manganyi and two others, while walking with her boyfriend.

“The suspect continued with his devious acts and raped a 28-year-old woman with his accomplices on Sunday, 3 June 2012 at about 20:30,” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

He said the victim was busy practising how to drive a vehicle with her boyfriend at the local grounds near Phalaborwa Primary School.

“Unexpectedly, three unknown male suspects emerged and tried to open the doors which were locked. One suspect produced a firearm and the victims were instructed to open the doors [with] which they complied.”

Manganyi and the group drove off with the woman and he raped her in a busy area before abandoning the car, Ngoepe said.

“Furthermore, on Saturday, 6 September 2014 at about 20:40, a 24-year-old woman was walking along the street with her male classmate when they came across two unknown suspects.

“The suspects started beating her classmate who ran away and he forcefully dragged her to the river and raped her several times,” said Ngoepe.

Following his arrest, Manganyi refused to reveal his accomplices.

