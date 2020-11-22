Courts 22.11.2020 08:58 am

Three Limpopo men get life behind bars for murder of ‘rival gang member’

News24 Wire
Three Limpopo men get life behind bars for murder of ‘rival gang member’

Police said the three attacked a 24-year-old man by assaulting and stabbing him with knives, on 22 November 2017, in Ga-Madiba Village, outside Mokopane. Photo for illustration: iStock

The suspects took the seriously injured victim to a Mokopane hospital and left him at the gate, without alerting hospital authorities. But the man died before receiving medical treatment.

Three Limpopo men have been jailed for life after they were convicted of killing a man they accused of being in a rival gang.

The Mokerong Regional Court sentenced Shigwana Ashley Kekana, 35, Malesela Philemon Malope, 24, and Lesetja Cosby Makhafola, 23, for the 2017 murder.

“The three attacked a 24-year-old man by assaulting and stabbing him with knives, on the 22 November 2017, at about 12:00 [in] Ga-Madiba Village, outside Mokopane, following the accusations that he was belonging to a rival [gang],” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The three men took the seriously injured victim to a Mokopane hospital and left him at the gate, without alerting hospital authorities, Ngoepe added.

But the man died before receiving medical treatment.

“The police were immediately notified about the incident and the initial investigations were activated. The case was assigned to Detective Warrant Officer Malesela Kekana of the SAPS Mahwelereng Detective Unit.

“Following his intensive investigations in this matter, the three accused were arrested and positively linked to the murder case and subsequently sentenced,” Ngoepe said.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit

Weather WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Missing Persons Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger

Protests Cape Town wants EFF to pay for damages caused during Brackenfell protest

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition