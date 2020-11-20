Senekal violence case postponed to 2021

The case against two men, André Pienaar and Stephanus Johannes Fourie, who stand accused of inciting violence outside at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in Free State, has been postponed to 1 March 2021.

The suspects made an appearance at the same court on Friday morning, with their case now being postponed to next year for further investigation, according regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

Pienaar faces charges of attempted murder, public violence and malicious damage to property, while Johannes also faces the same charges, however, with arson added.

They both were previously granted bail amounting to R15,000 each in October.

ALSO READ: Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

The case of André Pienaar and Stephanus Johannes Fourie, who were arrested for their alleged role in a fiery protest in the Free State, has been postponed to 2021. Regional NPA Spokesperson Phaladi Shuping gives us more details. #702MiddayReport #LetsWalkTheTalk #Senekal — 702 (@Radio702) November 20, 2020

Background

On 6 October, farmers descended on the court for the first appearance of two suspects in the death of 22-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

They attempted to get to the suspects in the court’s holding cells, leading to clashes with police, resulting in one police van being overturned and set alight.

The violent protests had Police Minister Bheki Cele calling for swift action in response to the matter.

Horner’s body was discovered tied to a pole, with several stab wounds and head injuries earlier this month, which has caused outrage among the farming community as it finds itself under siege by criminal attackers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.